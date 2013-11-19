Tabarez refuses to make wholesale changes

Ahead of Tuesday's second leg, Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez has claimed he will not take qualification for granted, effectively confirming that the likes of Liverpool's Luis Suarez, Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin of Atletico Madrid will play rather than get an early release to their clubs.

Tabarez does not want any slip-ups against Jordan, who qualified for the intercontinental play-off as Asia's fifth best, while Uruguay finished in the same position in South America.

"It is still a very important game, therefore we are not going to make a lot of changes," Tabarez said on Monday.

"Whenever we play a match, the team we introduce to the pitch depends on who we are playing and the circumstances of that match.

"We are not here to give playing time to the players who don't deserve to be on that pitch.

"They have to earn those caps and the chance to play by playing well for their teams or when we play friendlies.

"We have to take Wednesday's game seriously still, we can't take anything for granted."