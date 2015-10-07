Tabarez: We don't want to cause problems

Oscar Tabarez is unsure if he will travel with the Uruguay squad to La Paz for the opening game of the South American World Cup qualifying campaign against Bolivia.

The Uruguay manager was given a three-match touch-line suspension from their Copa America quarter-final exit against Chile in June.

Tabarez admitted he was still in the dark as to whether the Bolivians could guarantee a safe place for him to sit in the stands.

"The desire to travel with the team at this stage means I will have to sit with the rival supporters, and we are not there to cause problems," Tabarez said.

"Until the meeting in La Paz this afternoon we will not know."

Whether or not Tabarez travels with the team, he will have no influence during the game due to the suspension.

Tabarez also revealed midfielder Egidio Arevalo Rios picked up a knock and will have scans to decide if he is worth the risk against Bolivia.

"Faced with this doubt we will have a look as the hours pass," he said. "If it's safe to play him I will consider it."