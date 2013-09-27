Tahiti international handed six-month ban

Simon has been handed the ban after testing positive for the prohibited substance tuaminoheptane following their 8-0 defeat to Uruguay in the FIFA Confederations Cup on June 23.

The 29-year-old right-back, who plays for Super Ligue Mana side AS Dragon, has won 23 caps for the national team in his career, helping them to the OFC Nations Cup title in 2012.

However, following the suspension, he will now be out of action until February.

A statement on the FIFA website read: "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has today decided to suspend the Tahitian international footballer Vincent Simon, who had been provisionally suspended in July for an anti-doping rule violation following a doping control conducted after the FIFA Confederations Cup match played in Recife, Brazil on 23 June.

"The player has been declared ineligible for a period of six months after testing positive for tuaminoheptane, a substance included on WADA’s (World Anti-Doping Agency) 2013 Prohibited List.

"The suspension period will last until 7 February 2014, the provisional suspension imposed on the player by the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee having been taken into consideration.

"This suspension covers all types of match, including domestic, international, friendly and official fixtures."