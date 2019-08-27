Chelsea ready to offer Tammy Abraham new contract – and here’s how much he could earn

Chelsea are poised to offer Tammy Abraham a new deal worth £100,000 per week, according to the Telegraph.

The striker struggled on the opening weekend against Manchester United but bounced back to score twice in Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Norwich.

Frank Lampard handed Abraham the No.9 shirt this summer as a show of faith to the academy product.

And the Chelsea hierarchy are ready to complement that gesture with the offer of a new contract which could see Abraham double his £50,000-a-week wages.

The former Aston Villa loanee still has three years to run on his current deal, but Chelsea want to reward him with a pay rise.

Abraham is the lowest earner in the Blues’ first team after Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek signed fresh terms in the summer.

