Tammy Abraham's new shirt number at Chelsea reveals huge role in Frank Lampard's plans

Tammy Abraham has suggested that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will hand him the No.9 jersey for 2019/20.

The homegrown striker has spent the last three seasons on loan at Bristol City, Swansea and Aston Villa, but is now back at Stamford Bridge ahead of the upcoming campaign.

And Abraham, who scored 25 goals to help Villa win promotion from the Championship last term, could play a key role in west London after being given the No.9 shirt for Chelsea's pre-season tour of Japan.

“I’m honoured to wear the No. 9 shirt at Chelsea,” he said. “I spoke to the manager and he asked me if I’m ready to take it and I said, ‘Yeah, I’m ready.’ So I’m glad he offered the No. 9.

“Football brings a lot of pressure. It drives me on. It gives me the extra belief.

“I’ve heard all the rubbish about the No .9. I’m here to play my game and do my best.”

Chelsea are yet to confirm their squad numbers for 2019/20, but Abraham looks set to take over from Gonzalo Higuain.

Previous wearers of the jersey include Steve Sidwell, Fernando Torres, Radamel Falcao and Alvaro Morata.

