Tanzania v Nigeria: Enyeama out of AFCON qualifier

Nigeria captain Vincent Enyeama has pulled out of this weekend's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tanzania.

Though initially pledging to be available for the fixture following the death of his mother, Lille goalkeeper Enyeama – Nigeria's most capped player with 101 appearances – has changed his mind and left Sunday Oliseh's squad.

Uncapped Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme is set to replace him as Oliseh's men aim for a second straight win in Group G, which also includes Chad and seven-time champions Egypt, who like Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2015 tournament.

"We don't know why Vincent pulled out after he said he'd play, but what I can confirm to you is that I have been boxed into a corner with his withdrawal," said Oliseh, who is taking charge of his first game as Nigeria coach.

"But we want to forge ahead. Ahmed Musa will temporarily stand in as team captain."

Tanzania, meanwhile, are looking for their first win since October 2014 – having not played in the Africa Cup of Nations since 1980.