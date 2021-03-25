Tau rescues a point against Ghana in Afcon qualifier

Bafana Bafana were held to a 1-1 draw against Ghana in their Africa Cup of Nations Group C clash on Thursday night, leaving both teams needing a result in the final game to qualify for the showpiece event.

Bafana looked to start fast and had a big chance with just 4 minutes as Thapelo Morena was picked out at the back post but he blasted his strike into the top outside netting.

It was then the chance of Sfiso Hlanti to go close as he unleashed a first-time strike in the 19th minute which drew a fine save from shot-stopper Razak Abalora parried his effort over the bar.

Morena was in the thick of the action and took up a similar position to his first effort but this time he decided to try tee up Percy Tau but again the effort hit the side netting.

0-0 at the break with the host certainly the move adventurous of the two teams.

Straight after the break and the Black Stars made South Africa pay for their missed chance as Mohammed Kudus caught the Bafana defence cold four minutes from the break as he broke through on goal before poking the ball beyond Ronwen Williams.

Bafana didn’t take long to hit back as their star man Tau found the equaliser two minutes later as he got on the end of a through ball from Gamildien before calmly applying the finish.

Both sides traded half chances from that point on but netither did enough to claim the three points and had to settle for a draw. The result leaves Ghana sitting top of Group C, while Bafana will just need to avoid defeat against Sudan on Sunday to secure passage to next year's tournament