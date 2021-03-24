Tau: We must qualify for Afcon

Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau is confident about South Africa’s chances of qualifying for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The South African national team are preparing for their final two Afcon Group C qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan.

Bafana are set to welcome the Black Stars of Ghana to the FNB Stadium on Thursday before jetting off to Sudan for their final qualifier on Sunday.

Molefi Ntseki’s side currently sit in second place in Group C, level on nine points with leaders Ghana, while third-placed Sudan has six and Sao Tome are still to earn a point.

‘We all know if one loses and another one wins, the winner gains an advantage to go to Afcon. But I am confident that we will work hard and we should get the all-important result. We also want to use the home-ground advantage we have over Ghana and do better than we did against them in the away game,’ Tau told Safa.

‘We watched the videos of that game in which we lost 2-0 and saw what we did wrong. We hope we are in a very good frame of mind and that we will do well.

‘We have been in these situations so many times and our main focus is just go there, do well and qualify for Afcon.

‘The most important thing was for the team and country to ultimately qualify for Afcon.

He added: ‘No, no, I believe whatever we intend to achieve, we must do it as a collective. When I am given the responsibility, I share it with my teammates, we all share responsibilities to try and help the team to qualify. We share the pressure as a team but, as I said, the ultimate prize is qualification.'

The 27-year-old is currently on the books at Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion and has been pleased with the continuous support he has received from South African supporters.

‘I appreciate their support and must continue to do so with love. I would also want everyone to be safe out there during this pandemic, take measures to stay safe and remain healthy. These are the people who make us who we are and I really appreciate their love and I am glad my work has always made them proud,’ he concluded.