'I was there in 1982 against that unbelievable Brazil side. I was on the pitch and saw them up close - but I don’t think I played!' Gordon Strachan recalls Scotland World Cup memories and reveals his striker solution

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There are few Scots better qualified to assess the Tartan Army's chances at this summer's FIFA World Cup than Gordon Strachan

Gordon Strachan
Gordon Strachan

As a player, Strachan appeared at the 1982 and 1986 editions of the competition and led the national team as manager between 2013 and 2017.

Whilst he didn't manage to lead Scotland to a major tournament as a coach, Strachan carries the perspective of a veteran who has walked the walk.

Gordon Strachan: 'I’d love to be working with Scott McTominay'

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Scott McTominay of Scotland scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Scotland and Denmark at Hampden Park on November 18, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Scott McTominay's iconic overhead kick against Denmark (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's a great achievement, because we can all go and enjoy ourselves," he said. "When there’s a World Cup, if Scotland supporters are there, then it’s a better