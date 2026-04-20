'I was there in 1982 against that unbelievable Brazil side. I was on the pitch and saw them up close - but I don’t think I played!' Gordon Strachan recalls Scotland World Cup memories and reveals his striker solution

As a player, Strachan appeared at the 1982 and 1986 editions of the competition and led the national team as manager between 2013 and 2017.

Whilst he didn't manage to lead Scotland to a major tournament as a coach, Strachan carries the perspective of a veteran who has walked the walk.

The mere presence of Scotland on the global stage, he believes, is a victory in itself.

Gordon Strachan: 'I’d love to be working with Scott McTominay'

Scott McTominay's iconic overhead kick against Denmark (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's a great achievement, because we can all go and enjoy ourselves," he said. "When there’s a World Cup, if Scotland supporters are there, then it’s a better