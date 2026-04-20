'I was there in 1982 against that unbelievable Brazil side. I was on the pitch and saw them up close - but I don’t think I played!' Gordon Strachan recalls Scotland World Cup memories and reveals his striker solution
There are few Scots better qualified to assess the Tartan Army's chances at this summer's FIFA World Cup than Gordon Strachan
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As a player, Strachan appeared at the 1982 and 1986 editions of the competition and led the national team as manager between 2013 and 2017.
Whilst he didn't manage to lead Scotland to a major tournament as a coach, Strachan carries the perspective of a veteran who has walked the walk.
The mere presence of Scotland on the global stage, he believes, is a victory in itself.
Gordon Strachan: 'I’d love to be working with Scott McTominay'
"It's a great achievement, because we can all go and enjoy ourselves," he said. "When there’s a World Cup, if Scotland supporters are there, then it’s a better