Chelsea player asks to leave Stamford Bridge after European failure: report

The Danish goalkeeper is eager to secure regular first-team football, having seemingly grown frustrated with his position in West London after a difficult campaign.

Jorgensen arrived from Villarreal in the summer of 2024 for a reported €24.5 million fee with the intention of challenging for the starting spot.

However, he has failed to ever truly displace Chelsea No. 1 Robert Sanchez, who remained firmly established as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper throughout the 2025/26 season, save for a mid-season wobble.

Chelsea goalkeeper wants out

Filip Jorgensen signed for Chelsea from Villarreal in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given sporadic opportunities to impress across various cup competitions, Jorgensen has ultimately failed to do enough to usurp his Spanish counterpart, leaving him confined to the bench for the vast majority of the Premier League campaign.

The 24-year-old’s prospects for the upcoming season look increasingly bleak at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have appointed Xabi Alonso as their new head coach following a highly challenging year. Alongside a change in the dugout, the Blues face a heavily reduced fixture list for the 2026/27 campaign after failing to qualify for any European competitions.

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With no continental football to rotate his squad, Alonso is expected to rely heavily on a fixed starting eleven, narrowing the window of opportunity for Chelsea's backup players.

Compounding the issue for Jorgensen is the impending arrival of highly-rated young Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders, who is set to formally join the squad and drop the Dane even further down the pecking order.

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Recognising that a sale could realistically suit all parties involved, Jorgensen has reportedly initiated talks to cut his losses early.

Jorgensen kept one clean sheet in 12 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea during 2025/26, conceding 17 goals in the process. Only five of his outings came in the Premier League.

Having previously explored exit options during last season's winter window, the goalkeeper is now pushing for a permanent departure to revive a career that has failed to launch in London.