How to watch League Two play-off final for FREE: Streaming info and TV details for Notts County vs Salford City at Wembley

Watch the League Two play-off final today as Notts County and Salford City meet at Wembley for a place in League One, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The Championship play-offs will offer a promotion chance for a couple of teams outside the top six from next season. With three automatic promotion places, finishing in the top seven of League Two has been enough for a play-off spot for years.

In 2025-26, the play-off places were separated by just three points but it's fifth versus fourth at Wembley Stadium this afternoon.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Notts County vs Salford City in the League Two play-off final online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch League Two play-off final for free?

Notts County vs Salford City is available to watch on CBS Sports Golazo Network for free in the US.

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Watch League Two play-off final from anywhere

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Watch League Two play-off final in the UK

Sky Sports is the primary broadcaster of the EFL in the UK and they are showing Notts County vs Salford City live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Kick-off is at 3.00pm BST on Monday.

Watch League Two play-off final on Sky Sports You can get Sky Sports by arranging a TV package, either direct through Sky or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term deal, Now is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch League Two play-off final in the US

Viewers in the United States can stream Notts County vs Salford City on Paramount+.

Watch League Two play-off final on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the EFL rights-holder in the US, with a huge selection of games across the Championship, League One, and League Two. Plans start from $8.99 a month – a bargain considering you get all the Champions League live streams too.

How to watch League Two play-off final in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Notts County vs Salford City on beIN Sports, where new users benefit from a 7-day free trial.

The game will be shown live on beIN Sports 3.

See also ► Championship, League One and League Two TV guide

Notts County vs Salford City: League Two play-off final preview

Karl Robinson's Salford finished one point ahead of Notts and one point behind Cambridge United in the last automatic promotion place. The Ammies won more league matches than anyone else in the fourth tier.

Londoner Kallum Cesay was the star of Salford's play-off semi-final tie against Grimsby Town, scoring three minutes into the first leg at Blundell Park – an equaliser, somewhat remarkably – and then three minutes from the end of extra time in the second leg to send Salford to Wembley.

Salford needed four goals to see off the Mariners but one was enough for Notts County. 21-year-old Jayden Luker scored it in the first half of the first leg against Chesterfield.

A baking Bank Holiday Monday afternoon doesn't suggest an open goalfest at the national stadium but Martin Paterson's Magpies are ordinarily a little more prolific than their cagey semi-final indicated.

See also ► Football fixtures: Interactive 2025/26 calendar for every competition

Salford have a fantastic record against Notts County. They've won the last five matches between these two teams including twice in League Two this season, both by the same scoreline.

The most recent match, played at Salford less than two months ago, offered a hint of chaos to come at Wembley – promising for the neutral, terrifying for the fans for whom this match means absolutely everything.

All three goals were scored in second-half stoppage time and Salford thought they'd won the game twice. The second time, they were right. Matt Butcher's fifth league goal of the season was the difference at the Peninsula Stadium.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Notts County 1-0 Salford City

Wembley can be a magical place so we're backing Notts against the odds.