Taylor signs new contract with Newcastle

The 27-year-old has featured regularly for the Magpies, making 28 appearances under Alan Pardew this term, scoring three goals.

Taylor arrived at St James’ Park in 2009 from Wigan Athletic and his impressive form has seen him rewarded with a two-year extension to his current deal.

The versatile defender, who can also operate in midfield, has followed the likes of goalkeeper Tim Krul and centre-back Fabricio Coloccini in signing a new deal and is understandably delighted about agreeing fresh terms with the club.

"I'm over the moon. It's been a quiet one to get done and didn't take long," he told the club's official website.

"I stated not so long ago that I would love to stay here, and that has always been the case. Playing every week helps, and having a good manager has been a massive plus for me as well.

"When the gaffer came in first of all I was injured, so I've had to prove myself to him. But this season has been great for me on a personal note, and to have played every Premier League game bar two or three then it's been a great season."

Pardew also expressed his delight at tying down the former Tranmere Rovers trainee to a long-term deal, adding: "I am delighted to secure a contract extension for Ryan.

"He has been outstanding for me this season wherever I have asked him to play.

"Ryan is a fantastic player who is firmly in the hearts

of our fans, not only for his derby winner against Sunderland

but also because of some excellent performances in the Newcastle shirt.

"On the back of agreeing new deals last week with Tim Krul and Fabricio Coloccini, this gives us a huge boost going into the final 11 games, and hopefully Ryan can help us make this a truly memorable season."