Team of the Week: Arsenal and Manchester City stars dominate the side... but find out who joins them this week

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno, Fulham

The German’s excellent form has helped to steer Fulham into 12th position in the Premier League. He made an impressive five stops during the Cottagers’ 3-0 victory over Brighton, helping his side to keep their seventh clean sheet of the season.

Defender: Kyle Walker, Manchester City

Walker continues to be one of Manchester City’s greatest assets as their surge towards a fourth consecutive Premier League title continued with a derby day victory over Manchester United on Sunday. He completed 98 of his 103 passes while also making eight recoveries during the 90 minutes.

Defender: Cristian Romero, Tottenham

Tottenham picked up a vital three points in the race for the top four on Saturday thanks to their late comeback against Crystal Palace. Romero was at the heart of their victory, winning six duels before glancing home his side’s second of the afternoon late on. Ange Postecoglou’s men are now 11/10 with BetMGM to finish in the top four.

Defender: William Saliba, Arsenal

Arsenal recorded their 11th clean sheet of the season during their 6-0 rout against Sheffield United on Monday evening. Saliba was integral to the Gunners’ impressive display, completing the most passes in the match with 167 while also making nine defensive recoveries.

Defender: Nathan Ake, Manchester City

Walker is joined in the back four by his Manchester City team-mate Aké. The Dutchman continues to be rock solid down the left-hand side of City’s defence while also helping his side build out from the back. He completed 85 passes against Manchester United, also winning six of his nine duels.

Midfielder: Phil Foden, Manchester City

Foden’s brilliant season continued on Sunday as helped inspire City to a second-half comeback win over their fierce rivals United. His stunning strike into the top corner levelled the match before his composed finish into the bottom corner gave his side the lead in the 80th minute. He also created two chances for his team-mates.

Midfielder: Rodri, Manchester City

The Spaniard kept things ticking in the middle of the park during his side’s 3-1 win over Manchester United, completing 103 passes. He provided the assists for Foden’s second strike and Erling Haaland’s goal late on. As City head to Anfield this weekend in a crucial match in the title race, they are now 10/11 to win the Premier League with BetMGM.

Midfielder: Declan Rice, Arsenal

The Gunners’ stunning form continued on Monday night in their 6-0 thrashing of the sorry Blades at Bramall Lane. Rice was central to their blistering first-half performance, completing 89% of his passes and creating two chances for his team-mates. He rounded off a fine all-round display by sweeping in Buyako Saka’s cross into the bottom corner shortly before half-time.

Forward: Kai Havertz, Arsenal

The German forward has started to find his feet under Mikel Arteta as he registered his seventh goal of the Premier League campaign. His powerful strike into the bottom corner of the net made it four for the Gunners before providing the assist for Ben White’s second-half goal. With seven wins from seven games in 2024, Arsenal are now 3/1 to lift the title.

Forward: Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa

Watkins’ stellar season continued at Kenilworth Road on Saturday as his brace helped maintain Aston Villa’s five-point gap over Tottenham in the race for the top four. His powerful header opened the scoring before his clinical finish off the post made it 2-0 before half-time. Unai Emery’s men will be hoping to secure Champions League football for the first time and are now priced at 4/5 with BetMGM to finish in the top four.

Forward: Son Heung-min, Tottenham

Tottenham’s talisman continued his fine goalscoring season as he registered his 13th Premier League goal of the campaign during his side’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace. He was a constant threat throughout with five shots in total while also creating three chances for his team-mates.

The team is based on the following metrics:

xG: Expected goals. A metric used to measure the quality of a shot based on variables such as shot angle, distance, type of assist and type of shot

G: Goals. The number of actual goals scored

xT: Expected threat. A metric used to measure ball progression, in particular the impact of a player’s dribbles and carries in taking a team into ‘dangerous' areas

xD: Expected defence. Used to measure how much ’threat’ a player prevented with their defensive actions

xA: Expected assists. Used to measure the pass before the shot where the pass is assigned xG value of that shot. Takes into account various factors such as type and length of pass as well as its end-point