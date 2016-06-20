Teams will fear England, insists Hart

Joe Hart insists playing England will strike fear into any prospective knockout-phase opponents, despite Monday's goalless draw with Slovakia.

A much-changed England side toiled fruitlessly in Saint-Etienne, the point ensuring they qualified from Group B but only in second place behind Wales.

Roy Hodgson's men were dominant, but squandered the chances that came their way and will learn on Wednesday which Group F side they will face in the last 16 next Monday.

"We all wanted to finish top, but we didn't. We have dominated every corner of the pitch and every Slovakian player will be proud of that result," said England goalkeeper Hart in quotes reported by BBC Sport.

"We are into the next round and nobody will want to play us. I haven't had anything to do in the whole tournament to be honest. We have been playing very well as a team.

"There are good chances being made, I couldn't criticise anyone. Some heroic defending against us, it is frustrating, but we are through."

Hodgson's selection showed six changes from the 2-1 win over Wales and Hart had no qualms with the last-match reshuffle.

He added: "We are more than happy with our squad and all 23 are thoroughly deserving to play."

It will be Austria, Hungary, Iceland or Portugal for England next.