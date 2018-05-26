Tearful Salah off injured in Champions League final

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah suffered an apparent shoulder injury and left the field in tears inside half an hour of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Salah was involved in a collision with Madrid captain Sergio Ramos after 26 minutes, falling awkwardly and nursing his shoulder.

The Egypt international received treatment before hanging back as Liverpool took a subsequent corner.

However, he despondently fell to the turf once more moments later and left the field visibly emotional.

30: We've been forced into an early change… Salah Lallana[0-0]May 26, 2018

Salah has been a revelation on Merseyside since arriving from Roma ahead of the 2017-18 season, scoring 44 goals in all competitions, including 10 in the Champions League – only Cristiano Ronaldo has managed more in the competition.

He had been tipped to play a starring role for the Reds against Madrid in Kiev, alongside attacking colleagues Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, with whom he has combined for 29 European goals.

However, Salah lasted less than half an hour - replaced by Adam Lallana - in a dent to Liverpool’s chances of winning a sixth continental crown.

Madrid defender Dani Carvajal left the field soon after, also in tears, the Spain right-back having seemingly suffered a repeat of a recent hamstring problem.