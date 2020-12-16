Tembo: I hope Mbule becomes more consistent

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo was pleased with Sipho Mbule’s performance and is hoping he can continue his form heading into the next match.

Goals from Bradley Grobler and Mbule cancelled out Lebogang Manyama’s late penalty to hand SuperSport a 2-1 victory over Amakhosi at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

The win sees SuperSport move up to fourth place in the league standings with 12 points, while Chiefs dropped down to 12th place with six points.

Tembo admits that Amakhosi dominated the game as his side have not played for three weeks.

‘To be honest, we didn't have a good start. Chiefs were the sharper team, especially in the first half. We got a good break there for the first goal. Because why haven't played for three weeks. We were not looking sharp. But we got better in the second half,’ Tembo told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘We had to get into effective areas and play effective football. But I was just disappointed in the last minutes there where we needed to manage the game. You know, the game was finished. It has to be done collectively. You have to get the ball into areas where it's difficult for the opponent to get an opportunity.

‘I think most pleasing was seeing Sipho [Mbule] getting into good areas and scoring a goal. Because I've been fighting with him that he doesn't affect the game more often.

‘I think today he was much better and I hope he becomes more consistent and continue as he played today.’