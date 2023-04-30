Ten Hag explains Bruno Fernandes role as Man United close in on Champions League

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has explained why he played Bruno Fernandes on the right against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Portugal midfielder scored the only goal of the game at Old Trafford as United defended resolutely to win all three points against Unai Emery's side.

"Bruno had another great game," Ten Hag said after the game. "The plan was to play him from the right to make runs behind and he did that so well. I think our plan worked very well.

"He can play several roles. You need players like Bruno to be successful. Against Everton he can play from a deeper role, from the side he's a very good presser, he understands the moment when to close down, when to put an opponent into trouble."

"We look from game to game and next we have Brighton [on Thursday] so we need to work hard again. We need to show passion again and not worry about the table," Ten Hag said.

"We are totally in control [in the race for the top four], it's all about us and it's in our hands."