Tensions rise between Van Gaal and Sampaoli

In a meeting between two of the competition's best sides so far, Van Gaal scored a tactical victory in Sao Paulo on Monday as late goals from substitutes Leroy Fey and Memphis Depay proved the difference.

While both teams had already secured passage to the last 16, the Dutch progressed as group winners and will likely avoid hosts Brazil in the next round as a result.

Sampaoli, though, was clearly unimpressed by what he perceived as negative tactics from the Netherlands, who only required a point to top the group.

He said: "We could not find a solution to a team that only defended and only aspired to have long strikes, not even counter-attacks.

"We wanted to play and they didn't."

But Van Gaal, who was without suspended star Robin van Persie, declared himself uninterested in his opposite number's views, claiming the victory justified his choices.

"I'm not interested in what the coach of Chile says," said the Dutchman, who will take the reins at Manchester United after the competition in Brazil.

"You just have to play according to your strengths. It's all about winning. I'll pick a system that helps me win.

"This is proof of the pudding. We're not giving away very much, but we're creating a lot."