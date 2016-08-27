Ter Stegen, Mascherano in Barcelona squad for Athletic clash

Barcelona have Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Javier Mascherano available for Sunday's LaLiga clash against Athletic Bilbao.

The Germany goalkeeper is back after recovering fully from a knee ligament injury that kept him out of the Supercopa de Espana matches against Sevilla and the 6-2 win over Real Betis last week.

Mascherano also returns after resuming training this week, while Andre Gomes is in the squad having served a suspension and Rafinha is back after Brazil's Olympic Games triumph.

Ter Stegen is expected to start the match, with new signing Jasper Cillessen not included in the squad and Claudio Bravo having completed his transfer to Manchester City.

Captain Andres Iniesta remains sidelined with a knee injury, while defender Jeremy Mathieu is out with a hamstring problem and Neymar on an extended holiday after Rio 2016.