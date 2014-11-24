Ter Stegen waiting for Barcelona chance

The 22-year-old goalkeeper made a close-season move from Borussia Monchengladbach to the Catalan giants and was seen as the long-term heir to Victor Valdes' throne.

However, while Ter Stegen has started in the UEFA Champions League, he has yet to feature in La Liga, with Claudio Bravo preferred by coach Luis Enrique.

He admits life at Camp Nou has been difficult to adapt to, but he is prepared to wait for his opportunity.

"My current situation is not easy for me," he told Kicker.

"I have to be patient, though. I am doing my utmost to prove myself on the training pitch and make things hard for the coach.

"I have put in some good performances, but people always remember the bad moments. Mistakes are only human, though. Manuel Neuer, Iker Casillas and Roman Weidenfeller also make mistakes.

"I don't have any doubts [of my ability]. I have nothing to prove. I believe that especially people at Barca know that.

"It has been a big step for me, to a very big club. Sometimes you have to exercise patience."

Ter Stegen is expected to make his fifth appearance for Barca against APOEL on Tuesday.