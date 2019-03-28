Terriers boss Jan Siewert won’t give up despite spectre of relegation looming

Huddersfield’s Premier League relegation could be confirmed this weekend, but boss Jan Siewert still refuses to dwell on the prospect.

The Terriers’ return to the Sky Bet Championship will be sealed on Saturday if they lose at Crystal Palace and Burnley and Southampton both win.

“I am not thinking about it. I don’t think like this,” said Siewert, whose side have lost 16 of their last 18 league matches.

“Nothing changes for us. We have a game this weekend and we can win this game.

“Why should we talk about something which is not important concerning the next game? It’s important to go there to prepare for winning.”

Huddersfield let slip a two-goal lead to lose for the seventh time in eight games under their current manager at West Ham before the international break and are 16 points from safety with seven games remaining.

Siewert though is not ready to dwell on life in the second tier next season, publicly at least.

“I’m always focusing on the future, of course, because we have to have a long-term (plan) as a club and me as a manager,” he said.

“I’m always making decisions because I pick those players who I am convinced can win the next game.

“But still it’s about every weekend at the moment and this weekend we’re going to play the next opponent and we’ll prepare so we can try and get something from it.”

Siewert said he will not even have one eye on Burnley’s home game against Wolves or Southampton’s trip to Brighton.

“I always focus on my game,” he added. “I prepare on the task given us. I don’t care what happens on the other pitch.”

Midfield enforcer Jonathan Hogg is available for the trip to Selhurst Park after missing two games due to a rib injury and skipper Christopher Schindler is back in contention after missing out at West Ham through illness.

Another midfielder, Danny Williams, is in contention to make his first appearance since December after recovering from a long-term knee problem.

Striker Laurent Depoitre (foot) and winger Issac Mbenza (calf) have both returned to training but will not be ready in time.

Winger Adama Diakhaby (hamstring) and defender Demeaco Duhaney (hip) have yet to return to full training.