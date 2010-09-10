Terry back for Chelsea but Lampard still sidelined

Terry and Lampard, who both missed England's opening two Euro 2012 qualifiers, have returned to full training but Lampard needs more time to recover, coach Carlo Ancelotti told a media briefing at the club's training ground south of London.

Lampard should be fit to face MSK Zilina in the Champions League next week he said.

"John is available to play," said Ancelotti. "Lampard needs to have more time to rest. He trained with us this week and has done very well, but he needs to have more time. Maybe he'll be involved in the Champions League next week.

"I think these players needed to have a rest because they had problems. Terry resolved this problem during the last two weeks.

"Lampard had to have the surgery. He did very well because, in seven days, he was able to train again. But obviously we want to give him more time to recover 100 percent."

Ancelotti also rejected suggestions by Olympique Marseille that they had a bid for striker Didier Drogba turned down last month.

"This is not true, it's not true," added the Italian.

"They did not make an offer. They didn't ask the club if they could buy Drogba. They never spoke to me. If they come to us in January, they already know the answer."

Chelsea go to Upton Park having won all three of their opening matches with a goal tally of 14-0. In contrast, West Ham are bottom without a win and with just one goal, scored from a penalty.

