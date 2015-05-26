Terry backs Chelsea to dominate

John Terry believes Chelsea's current squad has the potential to exceed the achievements made by the club during Jose Mourinho's first spell in charge.

The former England international lifted the Premier League trophy for the fourth time on Sunday after Chelsea's 3-1 win over Sunderland, the third title the club have won under Mourinho.

Terry is one of a few members in the current side who played when Chelsea last dominated the division under the head coach, and he believes they could have more success given their strength in depth.

"I think you look back at our squad in 2004-05 and 2005-06, we were at the peak at the time," he told Talksport. "You look back at some of the players for that era. We set some great targets for this generation to achieve and this team is doing that now.

"Looking at this squad now, I think this squad has the potential to do a lot more than we did in the past, well beyond my playing days.

"It is not just the players that have done so well for us this season. There are so many young lads who could make the breakthrough to the team, too many to mention.

"It is harder than ever for them to breakthrough as you don't get five games to find your feet any more, but the rewards are greater than ever as well."

Terry has played every minute in their league success this season, and the 34-year-old has no intention of calling time on his career just yet.

He added: "I would love to finish my career at Chelsea and maybe there is a time when I look to go to play in America or whatever might be best for my family at the time.

"Hopefully I have a couple of years left at least. I always thought I could get to age of 35 and still [be] playing and I am getting close to that now."