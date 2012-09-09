Terry joins Cole out of Ukraine game
By app
John Terry is out of England's World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, the FA confirmed on Sunday.
The Chelsea defender picked up an ankle injury during England's Group H opener, a 5-0 win in Moldova on Friday.
"Following further treatment from the England medical staff today, John Terry will not be available," a statement on the FA's website read.
Terry had left the squad and returned to his club.
England host Euro 2012 co-hosts Ukraine at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.
