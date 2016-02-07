Terry: No communication over new Chelsea deal

John Terry still harbours hope of remaining at Chelsea, despite revealing there is no communication between himself and the club over an extension to his contract.

Following the 5-1 victory over MK Dons in the FA Cup fourth round last weekend, Terry disclosed that talks over a new deal had broken down and he was set to leave Chelsea as a free agent at the end of the season.

However, last Monday, the club declared they had not ruled out the possibility of a future agreement with the 35-year-old captain.

Following Sunday's 1-1 draw with Manchester United, Terry stated there are no ongoing discussions between himself and Chelsea.

"It's a difficult one. The club's the most important thing, there's no communication between myself and the club at the minute. I said what I had to say, that's how it was," Terry told Sky Sports.

"I made it very clear I wanted to stay, but nothing has changed from my point of view."

Terry was denied a penalty in the first half after Daley Blind appeared to block his goal-bound shot with his arm, and he felt the spot-kick should have been award.

"It was going in, I think. He's put his hands up and it's difficult for the referee, but, inside the box, it's going in, it's got to be a penalty for me," the former England skipper added.

Terry was pleased to have rescued a point through Diego Costa's 91st-minute equaliser, but wants Chelsea to start winning more games as they look to break into the top half.

"We're in and around that mid-table and teams are dropping points in and around us and we need to start winning, but of late we're drawing too many games," he continued.

"They're a good side so it's not a bad result, but ideally we need to start winning."