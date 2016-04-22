Tevez: Boca-River derby is the most beautiful thing for a player

Carlos Tevez believes playing in a derby between Boca Juniors and River Plate is "one of the most beautiful things" a footballer can experience.

Tevez, who returned to Boca following an 11-year stint abroad, is preparing to front up against their bitter rivals River in the biggest derby in Argentina on Sunday.

However, the 32-year-old has not got the best record against River, failing to score against the club since his return to Buenos Aires.

But that does not stop Tevez getting himself excited for what always proves to be a fiery contest.

"A Boca-River game is one of the most beautiful things that can happen for a player," he told ESPN.

"You have to enjoy it as much as you can, every minute and every second you have to save it into your memory.

"It will always stay in your mind. They are things that will stay with you and you will never forget how you lived them.

"It is a derby that everyone is watching, not just in the Bombonera, and every player wants to play. Everyone dreams about Boca v River."

Boca are fifth in the Group B standings on 17 points after 11 games, while River Plate are ninth in Group A on 13.

However, for what is one of the season's biggest games, Tevez was left disappointed with the state of the pitch.

"We cannot have the ground like this," he said. "It makes you angry that we are talking about this more than other things."