Tevez: CSL spell was a holiday

Carlos Tevez has labelled his time in the Chinese Super League with Shanghai Shenhua as a "holiday".

Forward Tevez secured a return to Boca Juniors for a third spell with the club this month, having left his boyhood club for China in December.

The former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus striker scored only four goals in 16 Chinese Super League appearances, receiving criticism for a supposed lack of effort.

Reportedly earning $40million-a-year in his time in the CSL, Tevez was disappointed about how his time in the far east went, though he can now see the funny side.

Asked about his spell in China by TyC Sports, Tevez joked: "I was on holiday for seven months in China.

"It's fine for the Shanghai coach and president to criticise me, I didn't know what I was doing there."

Addressing the end of his second stint with Boca, an exit that angered fans, Tevez added: "I know there are people who were annoyed by how I left, but that's normal.

"I was not in a position to give 100 per cent, but it was going to hurt the fans no matter what I did.

"Now the fans will see me again with the Boca shirt and they will be excited and happy."