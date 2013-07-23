Tevez, Llorente and Ogbonna given Juve run out

The trio, signed by Juve in the close-season, were all named in the starting line-ups for the two fixtures in the pre-season tournament as Antonio Conte's side were beaten by Milan and then triumphed over Sassuolo.

Tevez had already opened his account for the club in a 7-0 win over Val d’Aosta on Saturday but neither Ogbonna nor Llorente were able to do the same on Tuesday.

Conte's side drew 0-0 with both Milan and Sassuolo in normal time, before losing to the former and beating the latter on penalties.

Sassuolo replaced usual TIM Trophy competitors Inter this year and it was Rubinho who was the hero in the match against the Serie A newcomers.

The 30-year-old Brazilian saved three penalties to ensure that Juventus ended the tournament with a 50 per cent record.

The Serie A champions have only won the competition once, with this success coming in Bari in 2009.