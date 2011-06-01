Tevez named in provisional Copa America squad

The Manchester City striker has not played for his country in more than six months but was among 26 players named in a provisional squad for the Copa America.

His inclusion came after he spoke with Argentina coach Sergio Batista on the weekend to clear the air following mixed reports about whether he had been left out because of form or for disciplinary reasons after he turned down the chance to play in a friendly against Brazil last year.

Atletico Madrid striker Sergio Aguero was also included. His only appearance since Batista took charge after last year's World Cup was as a substitute in the 4-1 home win over world champions Spain last August.

The squad was due to commence training on June 8 before being whittled down to 22 players a fortnight later.

The Copa America, which Argentina is hosting, will run from July 1-24.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (AZ Alkmaar), Mariano Andujar (Catania), Juan Pablo Carrizo (River Plate).

Defenders: Javier Zanetti (Inter Milan), Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City), Nicolas Burdisso (AS Roma), Nicolas Pareja, Marcos Rojo (both Spartak Moscow), Gabriel Milito (Barcelona), Ezequiel Garay (Real Madrid), Luciano Monzon (Boca Juniors).

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Esteban Cambiasso (Inter Milan), Ever Banega (Valencia), Fernando Gago, Angel Di Maria (both Real Madrid), Javier Pastore (Palermo), Diego Valeri (Lanus), Lucas Biglia (Anderlecht), Enzo Perez (Estudiantes).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Gonzalo Higuain (Real Madrid), Carlos Tevez (Manchester City), Diego Milito (Inter Milan), Sergio Aguero (Atletico Madrid), Ezequiel Lavezzi (Napoli).