Tevez not on Juventus wanted list

The Argentine international and former Blues captain is currently serving a two-week suspension after he reportedly refused to come off the bench in the Citizens' 2-0 loss against Bayern Munich.

With City looking to offload their controversial player, interest in the 27-year-old is high with Serie A rivals Inter Milan and former club Corinthians also showing an interest in securing his transfer.

But Beppe Marotta has stated that Juventus currently have no interest in signing the striker.

"It's normal that [manager] Antonio Conte wants to strengthen the team to challenge with the best," he said.

"But we have a squad that presently meets our needs, then with each passing Sunday we'll evaluate things.

"Conte gave us some names and a list of positions he would like to see improved and we will look into the market and see if from now until January we can find an interesting deal.

"It is clear that Tevez is a great player and we are a great club so the link is normal, but to go from that to say that we are in talks for him is misleading. At the moment we are not in negotiations with Manchester City."



ByMatt Maltby