Tevez returns for Juve, Pirlo on comeback trail

Argentine striker Tevez was absent when Juve won 3-0 at Fiorentina on Tuesday to reach the Coppa Italia final due to a thigh strain.

However, coach Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed the former Manchester City frontman will face rock-bottom Parma at Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Midfielder Pirlo has been absent since February with a thigh injury and should make his comeback in the quarter-final first leg at home to Leonardo Jardim's side.

"Carlos Tevez is in good shape and fit to play," Allegri said. "Pirlo misses out tomorrow, but will be back for the Champions League.

On Tevez, he added: "Carlos is in peak condition having rested on Tuesday. I'll work out my best team for Parma."

Allegri, who will be hoping Stephan Lichtsteiner passes a fitness test ahead of the Parma clash, warned the champions of the perils of taking Parma lightly on Saturday.

"Parma have put in some decent performances of late," Allegri said. "Credit to [coach Roberto] Donadoni and his players for their professionalism.

"We'll go out with our best team tomorrow as many players have rested. It's a crucial game for our title ambitions.

"It's easy to slip up at this part of the season. We need to work on fine details and our concentration."