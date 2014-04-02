Tevez wants to join Boca, claims president

The Argentina striker has been a revelation since joining the Turin giants from Manchester City last June and is currently the leading scorer in Serie A with 18 goals in his debut campaign in Italy.

Tevez signed a three-year deal with the Serie A champions but, according to Angelici, has set his sights on ending his playing days at the club where his professional career began.

"We always cross paths, Tevez calls me often and we talk," he told Fox Sports Radio Del Plata.

"He wants to end his career at Boca. I am convinced he will join Boca when his contract ends, he will end his career at Boca.

"He gave me his word he will return, but he won't be our next signing as he is still under contract with Juventus."

Tevez, 30, made his debut for Boca when he was aged just 16 and has gone on to enjoy an illustrious career.