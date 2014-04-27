Thai Premier League Wrap: BEC Tero enjoy 7-0 romp

Jose Alves' men surged up to second in the Thai Premier League with an emphatic triumph that saw midfielders Sho Shimoji and Gilbert Koomson each find the net twice.

Muang Thong United remain top of the league following a 4-2 success at Samut Songkhram.

Jay Bothroyd took his tally of goals for the season to six with a brace, while Samuel Ajayi's two goals were in vain for second-bottom Songkhram.

Singhtarua slipped to third following a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Police United in a game that saw both sides reduced to 10 men, while Chonburi's 2-0 loss at defending champions Buriram United saw them drop to fifth.

Japanese striker Kai Hirano did the damage for Buriram, scoring both goals.

TOT leapfrogged Chonburi into fourth with a 1-0 success at Songkhla United, who remain in the relegation zone following a poor start to the season.

Midfielder Santirad Wiangin was on target twice in struggling Sisaket's 4-2 win at PTT Rayong, but bottom club Air Force Central are still waiting for a first win after a 1-0 away loss against Suphanburi.

Osotspa and Bangkok Glass each missed the chance to gain ground on the top sides as they played out a 2-2 draw.

Elsewhere, Ratchaburi's clash with Chainat Hornbill and the meeting between Chiangrai United and Army United ended 1-1.