'The most Tottenham thing you will ever see' – Spurs lose to Liverpool in epic finale

Tottenham mounted a spirited fightback against Liverpool on Sunday but ultimately ended up with nothing in a 4-3 loss described by Harry Kane as 'gut-wrenching'.

Spurs went 3-0 down to the Reds inside 15 in a dreadful start at Anfield but somehow found their way back into the game before losing right at the death.

Curtis Jones and Luis Diaz put Liverpool 2-0 inside five minutes and Mohamed Salah added a third from the penalty spot after a quarter of an hour.

But Tottenham pulled a goal back through Harry Kane later in the half and Heung-min Son gave Spurs hope as he netted with 13 minutes remaining.

That set up an exciting finale and Richarlison thought he had earned the north Londoners a point as he headed home from a free-kick in added time, but a mistake from Lucas Moura at the other end gifted the ball to Diogo Jota and the Portuguese winger beat Fraser Forster to seal a dramatic win for the Reds.

"That is the most Tottenham thing you will ever see." 😬Just MOMENTS after Richarlison equalises for Tottenham, Jota slips another into the net!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PFl2GT4tq4April 30, 2023 See more

On commentary duties for Sky Sports, Gary Neville said: "That's the most Tottenham thing you will ever see."

And after the match, Kane described the loss as 'gut-wrenching'. "It's hard to put into words," he told Sky Sports. "We have to move on."

Liverpool move above Tottenham, now with one win in their last seven, into fifth place in the Premier League.