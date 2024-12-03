'The players that have lost form, we would change them if we could: Pep scratching on his head is because he has no hair to pull out' Noel Gallagher SLAMS two Manchester City stars for their recent performances

Manchester City are in a rut and with no win in six games, their recent performances naturally make for great entertainment.

The Sky Blues have dominated English football for a decade, winning six of the last ten Premier League titles, as well as countless other honours including the UEFA Champions, FA Cup and Carabao Cup along the way.

But City's pear-shaped form as of late is showing no sign of stopping, with superfan Liam Gallagher once again blasting his side and admitting two players in particular need to buck their ideas up.

Noel Gallagher says Ederson and Josko Gvardiol NEED to improve for Manchester City

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has been particularly out of form in recent weeks (Image credit: Getty Images)

After their most recent defeat, Gallagher admitted on BBC 5 Live that both Ederson and Josko Gvardiol have been out of sorts in recent weeks, whilst also admitting close friend Pep Guardiola is clearly struggling to deal with the recent pressure.

"He's feeling exactly what the fans are feeling," began the Oasis icon. "The thing the other night with the scratches on his head is because he has no hair to pull out because he would have pulled it all out!

Noel Gallagher isn't best pleased with Manchester City's recent form (Image credit: Getty Images)

"You are looking at Ederson, what is he doing coming out for that ball? It is crazy and then you look at [Josko] Gvardiol - he was a big part of us winning the league last year and in the last four or five games he is making big mistakes, every game. He is not a bad player. There just seems to be a lack of confidence.

"The players that have lost form, we would change them if we had a full-strength squad but you look at the bench and even the other night against Feyenoord there were a couple of kids coming on, players are really not up to scratch.

"[Ilkay] Gundogan was brought back to cover Rodri, Gundogan should really be coming off the bench in the last 20 minutes just to see a game out. Not playing 12 games in a row at his age - you know what I mean?

"I said it before this week on another radio station, this is just a perfect storm of half a dozen little things that have added up to this. The peasants are rejoicing - so let them rejoice! This is what happens!"

In FourFourTwo's view, Manchester City are struggling to deal with the loss of Rodri in midfield and with no capable cover, counter-attacks are turning into a real problem for Guardiola's side to defend against.

Manchester City are back in Premier League action on Wednesday, as they host Nottingham Forest bidding to bounce back at the Etihad Stadium.