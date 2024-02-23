The Premier League players most at risk of yellow card bans as big names walk disciplinary tightrope

Yellow cards are mounting up in the Premier League

The Premier League is reaching that stage of the season where several players are walking the disciplinary tightrope.

Yellow cards are mounting up across the league, with players who receive a tenth booking before the end of their club’s 32nd match of the season will be issued with a two-match ban. Anyone receiving 15 cautions across the season will then be slapped with a three-match suspension.

So, with a few games to go before the next cut-off point, which players will be watching their step and potentially putting safety first when it comes to those competitive 50-50s? Here is a look at those in danger of a ban.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United is one card away from a ban (Image credit: Getty Images)

One Premier League player has already hit the ten-card mark, with Fulham’s Joao Palhinha having to sit out his side’s upcoming matches against Manchester United and Brighton.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson both have nine cautions so will need to navigate their club's next seven Premier League games without a yellow card if they are to dodge a two-match ban.

Wolves’ Mario Lemina, Edson Alvarez of West Ham, Brentford defender Christian Norgaard, Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon all have eight Premier League cautions.

There is then a lengthy list of players on seven yellow cards: Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Craig Dawson (Wolves) Emerson (West Ham), Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United), Idrussa Gueye (Everton), Jack Robinson (Sheffield United), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Moises Caicedo (Chelsea), Rodri (Manchester City), Wataru Endo (Liverpool), plus Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa), who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Cards in English football are competition-specific, so any FA Cup or Carabao Cup bookings or suspensions do not carry forward into the Premier League.

