What Crystal Palace fans can expect from Oliver Glasner, as Austrian boss makes philosophy clear

Crystal Palace fans can expect an attacking philosophy from new manager Oliver Glasner.

Glasner's first game in charge of Crystal Palace will come on Saturday, when they host Burnley at Selhurst Park. He takes over from Roy Hodgson with the club in 15th place in the Premier League and five points clear of Luton Town in the relegation zone.

The Austrian has promised fans an exciting brand of football, with attacking play celebrated within his coaching methods.

Glasner watched Palace draw 1-1 with Everton on Monday (Image credit: Getty Images)

“My philosophy is very easy: it’s scoring goals because that’s why, as I tell the players very often, we all started playing football," Glasner told PalaceTV. "Nobody went on the pitch when he was a young kid to defend!

“Everybody wants to have the ball and wants to score a goal and then celebrate together with his friends, so this is why we all started playing football.

“I think we never should forget this because this is what the fans want to see: that we fight together and we play together to score a goal. This is the headline over the football philosophy. Then, of course, it’s how we defend: sometimes it’s a high press, sometimes it’s a low block – but [overall] it’s all about how we can score goals.”

Glasner will have to wait for Olise to get fit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elements of Glasner's style was already evident during Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw with Everton on Monday. While the 49-year-old hadn't had a direct impact on the team, the switch to a 3-4-3 suggests the direction the Eagles are set to go in under his management.

He will be without exciting stars Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, however, meaning his attacking football might have to wait a little while longer to come into full affect.

Glasner's spells in charge of VfL Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga will certainly offer a glimpse into his quality as a coach, though, especially considering he won the Europa League with the latter in 2022.

More Crystal Palace stories

Everything you need to know about Oliver Glasner as he prepares for his first game in charge of Crystal Palace.

How much money Crystal Palace will likely be able to spend in the summer transfer window.