There’s a lot more to come from Chris Willock, says QPR boss Mark Warburton

QPR manager Mark Warburton believes Chris Willock’s fine display in the 1-0 victory over Wycombe is a sign of things to come.

The former Arsenal youngster has taken time to find consistency since being brought back to London after a spell at Benfica.

But he has been excellent of late and was the architect of Ilias Chair’s first-half winner against the Chairboys.

Willock superbly evaded two challenges on the right and then shot past goalkeeper David Stockdale at the near post for Chair to add the finishing touch from virtually on the goal-line.

Warburton said: “Chris is a very talented player. He just needs – and he won’t mind me saying this – to have that mindset of how you can impact games rather than be on the periphery.

“When he does that and gets in the game he’s a very, very talented ball player. Physically he’s quick and powerful as well.

“I think there’s a lot more to come from Chris and tonight I was delighted with his contribution. It was also the first time that he’s played 80-plus minutes for a long time.”

Rangers were unable to find a second goal and had to withstand some late pressure from the visitors.

“We closed it out but we’ve got to be more ruthless and more clinical,” Warburton admitted. “We got the goal and played some good football, but we’ve got to be more clinical in that final third.

“The second goal would have changed the dynamic of the game so much. But having not got the second goal, we stood up and got another clean sheet.”

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth insisted his team, who are rooted to the bottom of the table, can feel proud of their efforts, despite a return to Sky Bet League One looking almost certain.

“I think the moments of quality and that next level of player are just showing now,” said the former QPR winger.

“But again I’m really proud of the boys. We’re learning so much at this level. We want to return to this level or stay there – either way I think these lessons are valuable.

“We’re in every game, we’re fighting hard and I couldn’t be prouder of the boys. They’ve been fantastic this year.

“Wycombe Wanderers the club is a million miles away from where it was seven or eight years ago and I’m proud to say we’re competing at a level we always dreamed of competing at.

“I think we need to win eight out of the last 11 games (to stay up) and that’s probably a win percentage that would be new to me. That sounds like about 80% and I think I’ve averaged around 40% – and this season it’s been about 10%.

“So it’s definitely going to be very tough. I’m a realist.”