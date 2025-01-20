'There's interest from Neymar - we don't have to worry about the financial side. He pays for himself': Neymar set for January transfer, but he won't cost anything

Neymar looks set to leave Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal this transfer window, with his time in the Middle East having been blighted by injury and not going to plan.

On Sunday, Brazilian outlet Diario Do Peixe revealed that a return to Santos is on the cards, with Neymar agreeing to a loan move back to his former side for the remainder of the 2024/25 season. With his Al-Hilal contract set to expire in the summer, Neymar will then become a free agent.

Santos' financial director, Norberto Goncalves, revealed certain details about the proposed move back in November, too, when a move was a lot further away from happening. He highlighted that finances won't prove an issue, despite the Brazilian star's high demands.

Neymar will 'pay for himself' with Santos return imminent

Neymar celebrates scoring for Al-Hilal (Image credit: Getty Images)

"There is interest from Santos," Goncalves revealed, "there's interest from Neymar too, but obviously, it doesn't depend on him alone, just as it doesn't depend on Santos alone. It's a complex operation. He's still signed to Al-Hilal.

"If he comes, I don't have to worry too much about the financial side. He pays for himself, just with his presence, shirt sales, tickets, etc. But it's a complex operation that doesn't just depend on the club or the player.

Neymar in action for Santos in 2012 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Our agreement with Libra (a group that negotiates broadcasting rights for the Brazilian Championship for some clubs) states that 40% of the total amount is equal, 30% is by ranking and another 30% by audience.

"This audience, with the presence of Neymar, could bring Santos an extra R$40m (£5.4m) to R$60m a year (£81.m), in addition to other income that will be generated."

Neymar came through the Santos youth team, signing for the side in 2003 while still only 11. He made his professional debut six years later, and soon progressed into one of the best young Brazilian players in Serie A.

Barcelona came calling in 2013, with the Catalan side agreeing a deal worth around £50m with Santos for Neymar. In total, the 32-year-old scored 136 goals in 225 appearances for his boyhood side, and will look to add even more to his tally upon his return to his home country.