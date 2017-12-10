There's no comparison, Ronaldo is best – Marcelo

Real Madrid defender Marcelo hailed Cristiano Ronaldo, saying his team-mate was undoubtedly the world's best player.

Fresh from claiming his fifth Ballon d'Or, Ronaldo scored twice in Madrid's 5-0 thrashing of Sevilla in LaLiga on Saturday.

Ronaldo and Barcelona star Lionel Messi have each won five Ballons d'Or, but Marcelo has no doubt about who is best.

"For me, Cristiano is the best player in the world," Marcelo said, via Marca.

"I haven't seen [Diego] Maradona or Pele play. However, what I know is that there is no comparison."

The moment presented his fifth Ballon d'Or to the Bernabéu! December 9, 2017

The win over Sevilla lifted Madrid into third in the table, five points behind rivals and league leaders Barcelona, who visit Villarreal on Sunday.

Marcelo is happy with Zinedine Zidane's squad, although he would welcome January additions.

"Real Madrid are happy with the squad. Though if someone else comes in then I will welcome them," he said.

"I am delighted with the young players."