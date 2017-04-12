They don't want to defend - Ferdinand slams Barcelona players' attitude

Rio Ferdinand has slammed Barcelona after their shock defeat to Juventus, branding half of the team as unfit to wear the club's shirt.

The former Manchester United star claimed Barca's players have no desire to defend after they were picked apart during a 3-0 defeat in Turin in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

Luis Enrique's side also lost the opening leg of their last-16 tie away from home in a 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain and Ferdinand failed to hide his disbelief at Barca's attitude at Juventus Stadium.

"Yes [they need some new players]," Ferdinand said to BT Sport.

"There are a lot of players here who could not have got into this Barcelona team three years ago. Too many names to mention.

"There are five or six in this team who shouldn't even be putting on the shirt because the way that they played, the intensity and the quality is not on the same planet.

"These are the players who are supposed to be feeding the front three, but they are not getting the ball to them quickly enough.

"Defensively they don't look like they have any individuals in there who want to defend and collectively they are not doing it.

"This team don't press like they did under Pep Guardiola. I know it is a different manager [Luis Enrique] but they did [do it under him] for a little period of time. These guys look like they don't have any idea or desire to press.

"That is seven goals conceded in their last two away games."

All the stats and facts from tonight's match. April 11, 2017

Barca were able to overturn their tie against PSG with an incredible 6-1 second-leg win at Camp Nou, but Ferdinand cannot see them doing the same against Juve.

"They got out of jail last time but I think that card has been used up," added Ferdinand.

"I don't think they will get another chance. The difference between this Juventus side and the Paris Saint-Germain side is experience. This is an experienced, well-drilled, well-groomed Juventus side.

"They have got the bit between their teeth and the confidence is flowing through the team, from [Gianluigi] Buffon at the back right through the team to [Paulo] Dybala and [Gonzalo] Higuain up front – they were fantastic to a man."