They’re grrreat! FPL bosses bank on Grealish and Greenwood

While the general public take a break from buying Christmas presents, Fantasy Premier League managers are continuing to splash the cash on players.

But who has caught the eye as the festive schedule rumbles on?

Jack attack

Jack Grealish continues to build an ever-growing army of FPL followers, with a net total of more than 60,000 bringing him in so far this week.

The English midfielder has threatened for a few years to grab the attention of the masses and is enjoying his finest season to date.

Grealish notched a modest two goals and three assists in his first 10 appearances this season and has made himself impossible to ignore, with three goals and two more assists in his last seven.

(Nick Potts/PA)

His assist in Aston Villa’s 1-0 win over Norwich on Boxing Day ensured his average points return over the last seven fixtures is more than five a game,

With Watford and Burnley to come, managers are clearly confident the 24-year-old’s purple patch will continue – at £6.4m, get him while he’s cheap.

Greenwood’s goals

Is Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood finally making himself the irresistible FPL option many hoped he would become?

At just £4.3m, the United forward is one of the cheapest players in the game, and for some his sporadic minutes were deemed enough to make him a worthy third-choice striker.

But two goals in three games – and a full 90 minutes against Newcastle – might just propel him into the mainstream.

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Greenwood was full of running against the Magpies and contributed a crucial goal in the team’s 4-1 win on Boxing Day, walloping the ball in off the crossbar in the first half.

The 18-year-old has scored 17 FPL points in his last three games – but with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Dan James all still ahead of him in the pecking order, is he ready for more minutes, or is he destined to be no more than your third-choice forward this season?

Hey, Arnold!

But while Grealish and Greenwood might represent potential bargains for your side, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is now a must-have premium option.

The 21-year-old full-back put in one of the all-time great FPL performances in the Reds’ 4-0 win at Leicester, scoring one, assisting three and earning a clean sheet and three bonus points to cap it all off.

TAA’s 24-point haul accounted for almost a quarter of his FPL tally this season and is the highest gameweek total for a single player this season.

(Tim Goode/PA)

A net total of more than 125,000 have brought Trent into their side this week and who could blame them?

Should Jurgen Klopp’s side add a few more clean sheets to their game – to go with the unbeaten league season they have enjoyed so far – this guy should be the first name on your team sheet.