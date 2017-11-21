Thiago and Coman back for Bayern's trip to Anderlecht
Bayern Munich welcome back Thiago Alcantara and Kingsley Coman for the trip to Anderlecht, while Manuel Neuer's recovery is on track.
Thiago Alcantara and Kingsley Coman are back in the Bayern Munich squad to face Anderlecht in the Champions League.
Midfielder Thiago and winger Coman sat out Saturday's 3-0 Bundesliga win over Augsburg with respective knee and tendon complaints but will travel to Belgium for Wednesday's Group B clash.
Bayern are already through to the knockout stages but must win to retain any hope of pipping Paris Saint-Germain to top spot.
Head coach Jupp Heynckes remains without a host of first-team regulars through injury, namely Manuel Neuer, Franck Ribery, David Alaba, Thomas Muller and Rafinha.
Our squad for !
Speaking before Bayern boarded their flight for the match, chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told reporters that Germany goalkeeper Neuer is progressing as planned in his rehabilitation from surgery on a broken foot.
"He will be off crutches shortly," he said. "There's no reason to be pessimistic.
"Everything is progressing as the doctor said it would."
Rummenigge added: "We have won eight games in a row. We just need to stay in this flow, as they like to say."
