Thiago sidelined for up to four weeks

Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out for up to four weeks after sustaining a knee injury on international duty, Bayern Munich have confirmed.

The 24-year-old picked up a ligament problem in his right knee during Spain's 2-0 friendly win over England on Friday, leaving the field after just 27 minutes.

Thiago was then ruled out of Tuesday's meeting with Belgium - subsequently cancelled over security fears - but posted on Twitter: "Fortunately I will be out just for a few weeks. Thanks for your support messages."

Bayern have now confirmed the midfielder will be sidelined for "three to four weeks", ruling him out of Bundesliga matches against Schalke, Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Thiago will also miss the Champions League clash with Olympiacos next Tuesday, but will likely be nearing a return by the time Bayern head to Dinamo Zagreb on December 9.