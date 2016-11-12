Thiago Silva not in talks with Juve - agent

Thiago Silva is not in talks with Juventus and has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2018 unless they fail to qualify for the Champions League, the defender's agent has said.

Reports emerged in October that suggested the 32-year-old was in discussions about a return to Serie A with Juve on a possible free transfer at the end of the current campaign.

Thiago Silva's current deal with PSG expires at the end of the season, but his contract will automatically renew if they qualify for the Champions League, something the Ligue 1 champions have not failed to do since the 2010-11 campaign.

Although his agent, Paulo Tonietto, was eager to outline the facts relating to the centre-back's contract, he did not rule out a transfer, putting the ball firmly in PSG's court.

He told Tuttomercatoweb: "I want to clarify something, which is that his contract is to 2017 but will be automatically renewed for another year if PSG get into the Champions League. Therefore the expiration is expected in 2018.

"It's only normal that a player like Thiago is wanted by many clubs, but I have not talked to Juventus. I did register interest from other clubs, ones that were outside of Italy.

"So far we haven't discussed a contract extension with PSG. We'll talk about it in December and evaluate together whether we should renew or look around at other options.

"So, much depends on the offer PSG put forward."