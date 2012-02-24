Thiago Silva wants Van Persie at Milan

Despite shutting out the Dutch forward during the Italian side's recent 4-0 victory over the North London outfit at the San Siro, Silva rates the Arsenal goal-getter highly.

Doubts remain over the future of Van Persie, whose current contract with the Gunners runs out at the end of the 2012/13 season.

"He is a champion and all champions are good for Milan," the Rossoneri centre-back told Corriere dello Sport.

"An added bonus is that he has something different in his game and not just because he is a left-footed attacker."

Milan currently have a host of players jostling for their forward positions, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexandre Pato, Robinho, Maxi Lopez, Stephan El Shaarawy, Antonio Cassano and Pippo Inzaghi all on the club's books.

Therefore, the Serie A leaders may have to ship a few strikers out before bringing in any more, but the Rio de Janeiro born centre-back is adamant Van Persie is needed.

"He has the ability to make defenders dizzy with his movements which are always towards goal.

"In that sense he reminds me of Inzaghi, who, like Van Persie, can do damage on the field of play."

If Thiago Silva has his way, it may not be before long that these two marksmen are plying their trade for the same team.

By James Dickenson