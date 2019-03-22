Thibaut Courtois hits out at Spanish press: “They want to kill me”

The Belgium international joined LosMerengues from Chelsea last summer in a deal worth up to £35m, but has endured a difficult debut season.

Courtois was left on the bench for last weekend’s 2-0 win over Celta Vigo as Keylor Navas regained his place upon Zinedine Zidane’s return.

The 26-year-old hit out at the media coverage he has received in Spain, after his father Thierry had complained last month that “everyone is targeting Thibaut”.

“I am one of the best, although the Spanish press wants to kill me,” he told El Espanol.

“I feel very strong, I'm calm because I train well and play well.”

