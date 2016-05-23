Thigh injury rules Steffen out of Euro 2016

The Swiss Football Association (ASF) has confirmed a thigh injury has ruled Renato Steffen out of Switzerland's Euro 2016 campaign.

Steffen sustained the injury in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Young Boys and was replaced by Davide Calla after just 13 minutes.

The issue will rule the Basel winger out for "several weeks", ruling him out of the European Championship in France.

"Medical examinations on Monday revealed the 24-year-old has suffered a torn muscle in his right thigh and this will be out for several weeks," an ASF statement said.

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic has not called up a replacement for Steffen to his provisional Euro 2016 squad.

The Swiss will take on Belgium and Moldova in friendly matches before facing Albania in Lens for their Group A opener on June 11.