Thohir confirms Inter summer transfer targets

Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic has already agreed a move to San Siro at the end of the season, but according to Thohir that is only the start of the Serie A club's recruitment drive.

Thohir is determined to make Inter a force once again and when questioned by the media about potential moves for Chelsea striker Torres, Manchester City frontman Dzeko and Real Madrid attacker Morata, he admitted that a deal could happen.

"I too hear these names. Maybe one of them will really arrive. But he must respect our salary parameters," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Arsenal right-back Sagna has also been linked with a move to Inter at the end of the season as he comes to the end of his contract with the London club.

The Premier League outfit are eager to keep the France international, but Thohir hopes to lure the 31-year-old to Serie A.

"I'm not used to making announcements if there is not a signed contract," he added.

"I can only say that we like Sagna and that at this point it all depends on him. If he does not arrive, we will take a younger right-back."