Thohir excited ahead of first Inter game

Thohir, who now owns a 70 per cent share in the San Siro club, is hopeful Inter can win the UEFA Champions League within the next three years.

The Indonesian businessman will have been pleased with his team's start to this season, which sees them sitting fourth having lost just one of their 13 matches.

New manager Walter Mazzarri has impressed and Thohir says he cannot wait to watch his first game at the weekend.

"It's exciting, it's my first time," he told Inter's official website.

"I have some meetings from 2:00pm to 7:00pm today, and I'll have dinner with (predecessor) Mr Moratti and the family.

"Tomorrow more meetings but the most important thing of all is Sunday: it's my first game. And hopefully we'll have a good game.

"Will I see Mazzarri? Today…possibly yes, at the Inter offices."

When pressed if he would discuss transfers with Mazzarri, Thohir said: "Yes, maybe some of the discussions will be about that."